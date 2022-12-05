Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed Reunite in New ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer

The pack is back and the wolves are howling once again.

The newly released trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie reveals the return of the wolfpack, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his long-lost, not-so-dead lover, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed).

Written and produced by Jeff Davis, the movie, a revival of MTV’s Teen Wolf, brings back many of the original stars, including Posey, Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, Ian Bohen, Tyler Hoechlin and Seth Gilliam.

The trailer, which was released on Sunday at the Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel at Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, shows McCall and other shapeshifters return to Beacon Hills after a terrifying new evil emerges. And while McCall isn’t a teen anymore, he is still the Alpha and calls on his pack. “I’m still standing. I’m still the Alpha,” Posey’s character says in the trailer.

Argent also appeared throughout the trailer, which could come as a surprise to fans after her character was allegedly killed off in season 3 of Teen Wolf — or so they thought. With the help of Argent, McCall calls on the return of the banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, trusted allies and new friends, to help him fight one of the most powerful and deadliest enemies they have encountered.

The movie, which was directed by Russell Mulcahy, comes 12 years after the premiere of Teen Wolf on MTV, which ran for six seasons.

Teen Wolf: The Movie streams Jan. 26 on Paramount+. Watch the official trailer below.