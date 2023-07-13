Seth Rogen Goes Inside the Animation of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

Cowabunga! Seth Rogen is among the creatives showing off the unique animation style for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem, which Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies will open on Aug. 4.

“The bigger swing these animated movies are taking, the more excited people seem to be like that,” says Rogen in a new featurette.

In the story, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri) helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

“They had to feel like real teenagers,” says writer/director Jeff Rowe of the pizza-loving Turtles, which extended to creating a visual style as if it were animated by teens.

“What we wanted to do was create an incredibly fun and engaging version of the Ninja Turtles,” says Rogen, a producer, writer and the voice of Bebop.

Ice Cube, who voices Superfly adds that “the animation and flavor of the movie was so original and fresh.”

The voice cast also includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown, Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph.