Seth Rogen Unveils ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Cast

Seth Rogen has found his heroes in a half shell. Rogen, who is producing a CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature, unveiled his cast Saturday when he was flanked by the new turtles at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo) and Brady Noon (Raphael) will voice star in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem with Jackie Chan voicing wise rat mentor Splinter. Rogen will star as the villainous Bebop, while John Cena will play Bebop’s pal Rocksteady.

Other stars include Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

The film picks up as the Turtle brothers seek to win the hearts of New Yorkers by performing heroic acts they hope will get them accepted as normal teenagers. When they take on a mysterious crime syndicate with the help of new friend April O’Neil, they find themselves over their heads when a mutant army is unleashed.

Point Grey Productions’ Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are producing the Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies feature, which marks Nickelodeon’s first theatrical CG-animated movie.

“We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we’ve assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can’t wait to show audiences this film,” said Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation Ramsey Naito in a statement.

Paramount has set a release date of Aug. 4 for Mutant Mayhem. Jeff Rowe, known for The Mitchells vs. the Machines, is directing.

Ninja Turtles began life in 1984 in the pages of the underground comic from Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. It seen became an ’80s animated series as well as a 1990 live-action feature, all of which helped turn it into a global merchandising phenomenon. Michael Bay produced a pair of live-action features in 2014 and 2016, while an animated feature titled TMNT hit theaters in 2007.

On the small screen, Nickelodeon launched the CG-animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2012 as well as the 2D-animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019.