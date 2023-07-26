Paramount’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Has Film Sequel, TV Series in the Works

Cowabunga! Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set for a sequel.

Ahead of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies opening the computer-generated animated tentpole on Aug. 2, a follow-up from director Jeff Rowe and Point Grey Pictures is in the works. Also in development is a two-season series for Paramount+ with the title Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Point Grey Pictures is producing, with Chris Yost and Alan Wan as executive producers and showrunners.

Lukas Williams will be overseeing both the series and sequel for Point Grey. “Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe and bring new adventures to families and fans,” Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reprising their roles from the film for the planned TV series are Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles — Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey — each will go it alone for the first time. Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don’t have their brothers at their sides.

In the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Seth Rogen, a producer and writer, will voice the role of Bebop. The voice cast also includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown, Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph.

Jeff Rowe directed Mutant Mayhem with co-director Kyler Spears from a script by Rogen and longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, Rowe, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The latest installment is based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman.

Point Grey’s Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver produced, with Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen taking executive producer credit.