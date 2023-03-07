The Turtle Brothers, April O’Neil Are Back in the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Trailer

The “little Shreks” are back in the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, from permanent teenager Seth Rogen.

“A new generation of heroes will rise,” the nearly two-minute trailer teases, “straight from the sewer.”

The first in-depth look at the upcoming film shows the iconic turtles, goofing around on the roof of a Manhattan building when they accidentally flick a throwing star into the street and get themselves into some trouble.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem picks up as Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu) and Raphael (Brady Noon) seek to win the hearts of New Yorkers by performing heroic acts they hope will get them accepted as normal teenagers. When they take on a mysterious crime syndicate with the help of new their new friend, April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), they find themselves over their heads when a mutant army is unleashed.

Jackie Chan voices the wise rat mentor Splinter, with Rogen starring as the villainous Bebop and John Cena playing his pal Rocksteady.

The rest of the cast includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

“We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we’ve assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe,” Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation Ramsey Naito said in a statement when the cast was announced. “This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can’t wait to show audiences this film.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on Aug. 4.