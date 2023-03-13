Telefilm Canada Names Julie Roy as New CEO, Executive Director

Telefilm Canada has hired Julie Roy as its new executive director and CEO for a five-year term.

The Canadian government agency is the country’s biggest film financier, and Roy comes to Telefilm from the National Film Board of Canada, where she was most recently director general and programming chief officer.

“I’m honored to be appointed to lead Telefilm Canada. The country’s digital landscape is in a state of change and the challenges ahead are significant and exciting. There are opportunities ahead of us. We must seize them in order to increase the influence of our talent and our industry,” Roy said in a statement on Monday ahead of taking the top post on April 3, based in Montreal.

Roy replaces Christa Dickenson, who left Telefilm in Sept. 2022 after four years in the post. During her tenure, Dickenson invested in the reopening and recovery of Canada’s film production sector amid the pandemic and overcame criticism and opposition to increased financing for a greater diversity of Canadian creative voices, including new talent from the country’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities.

While at the NFB, Roy also served as executive producer of its French animation studio, where she produced around 50 films, mostly animated shorts for which the publicly-funded filmmaker has received a slew of Oscar trophies. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“Ms. Roy is a proven bilingual leader who is well versed of the current challenges facing the audiovisual industry. As an ardent advocate of equity, diversity and inclusion on both sides of the camera, she will continue the work already begun by Telefilm and its partners to achieve an inclusive and representative industry,” Robert Spickler, chair of Telefilm’s board of directors, said in a statement on Monday.