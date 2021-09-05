Telluride Awards Analysis: Kristen Stewart Looks Oscars-Bound for ‘Spencer’

For those of us who have admired the talents of Kristen Stewart since she was not yet even a teenager, it is a joy to be able to share that the 31-year-old’s portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain‘s Spencer — which had its world premiere at Venice on Friday and North American premiere at Telluride on Saturday — is truly the fulfillment of her tremendous promise and will almost certainly bring her the first Oscar nomination of her career.

Larrain previously directed another impressive film about an iconic 20th-century woman in crisis, 2016’s Jackie, imagining what life was like for Jacqueline Kennedy (played by Natalie Portman) behind closed doors in the immediate aftermath of her husband’s assassination. Here, he focuses on Diana’s fragile mental state over a Christmas weekend 10 years into her relationship with Prince Charles, shortly before its termination.

Stewart brings as much to the part of Diana as any actress could. Donning spot-on costumes, hair and makeup, she nails the iconic royal’s accent, delivery, attitude, posture and mannerisms. And, frankly, she probably understands as well as any young woman alive today what it is like to constantly live under a microscope throughout one’s twenties, thanks to the sudden mega-stardom and paparazzi interest that came with the Twilight film franchise and her rumored relationship at the time with her co-star. (Diana didn’t have to deal with social media; Stewart did.)

Many are sick and tired of the British monarchy, what with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and The Crown and the tabloids. But those who take a chance on this film will find it an interesting addition to the conversation. As written by Steven Knight, Spencer is a blend of Hitchcock’s movies about haunted women. Like Rebecca, it features an aide who is meant to be helpful but actually drives the protagonist to the brink (Timothy Spall stands in for Judith Anderson‘s Mrs. Danvers); like Suspicion, it features a wife who believes her husband (Jack Farthing plays the cold and cheating Prince Charles) is actively working against her; and like Notorious, it features a problematic mother-in-law (Stella Gonet’s Queen Elizabeth II is as impenetrable as Leopoldine Konstantin‘s Madame Sebastian).

The film is introduced on-screen as “a fable from a true tragedy.” But it really is, as Tom Quinn, the chief of Spencer distributor Neon, put it during an introduction ahead of Saturday’s screening at the Galaxy Theatre in Telluride, a “ghost story,” albeit one with — spoiler alert — a happy ending, of sorts.

As was the case with Jackie, Spencer is so much about its central performance that Academy members may end up overlooking the broader writing, direction and picture, while nominating it for best actress, costume design (Jacqueline West) and original score (Jonny Greenwood) — and, in this case, perhaps cinematography (Claire Mathon) and makeup/hairstyling, too.