‘Smile’ Banner Temple Hill Renews First Look Film Deal with Paramount

Paramount Pictures has renewed its first-look film deal with Temple Hill Entertainment.

The multi-year pact comes after the studio and production company partnered on the horror box office smash Smile, which has grossed $200 million, globally. Temple Hill develops films for both Paramount Pictures and its label Paramount Players, under which Smile was developed and produced.

Paramount and Temple Hill are currently working on the film adaptations of Rebecca Serle’s One Italian Summer, Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling YA novel Children of Blood and Bone, as well as the movie musical adaptation of The King & I.

On the television side, Temple Hill remains under a first-look deal with Lionsgate. Recent and upcoming films include horror thriller Bagman from director Colm McCarthy, Chris Landon’s We Have a Ghost for Netflix, and Hannah Marks’ adaptation of John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down.

Paramount co-presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek said in a statement, “Temple Hill has a proven track record for making films that truly connect with people. In the decade that we’ve known them, Wyck, Marty, and Isaac have been incredible collaborators and more importantly, we also count them as friends.”

Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner said, “Paramount is consistently making some of the smartest, boldest and most entertaining films in Hollywood, and we feel lucky to be working with Brian [Robbins], Mike, Daria and the rest of the Paramount team.”