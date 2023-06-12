‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta is denying an accusation of sexual assault.

On Saturday, musician and activist María Elena Ríos accused the actor of being a “sexual predator” in a post on social media and followed it up by stating that the actor had sexually assaulted her. “It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta,” she wrote.

On Monday, Huerta released a lengthy statement denying the claims, calling them, “false and completely unsubstantiated.” He said that roughly a year ago he and Ríos had a consensual relationship that lasted several months.

“Throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends,” Heurta said in a statement. “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage.”

Huerta had a lengthy career in Mexico before becoming known to global audiences with last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Namor, the classic Marvel character. He was also among the cast of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico and the feature The Forever Purge. Though no formal plans have been announced for future Marvel appearances, Wakanda Forever strongly suggested there was more to come from the character.

“Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive,” the actor’s statement continued. “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

