‘Terra Mystica’ Board Game Adaptation in the Works at Cobalt Knight

Popular strategy board game Terra Mystica is set for a screen adaptation by Cobalt Knight, the production company co-founded by Christopher Kaminski and Christopher Knox.

Cobalt Knight nabbed the screen adaptation rights to the Terra Mystica universe, which includes a sequel, Gaia Project. Both board game titles were designed by Jens Drögemüller and Helge Ostertag and published by Capstone Games.

Cobalt Knight has signed with Rain Management Group for representation as it looks to adapt the empire-building board games. “When we were introduced to Cobalt Knight, I was in awe of their innovative approach of taking board games and other traditional titles into the film and television space,” Rain founding partner Jonathan Baruch said in a statement.

The Terra Mystica strategy board game is set in a land with 14 different peoples in seven landscapes. As each group develops and grows, it has to terraform, or absorb, neighboring lands and build towns for dominance in competition with other groups.

Last year, Cobalt Knight in a separate deal nabbed the screen adaptation rights to the strategy board game Terraforming Mars. That and the Terra Mystica universe are the latest popular board game franchises to be turned into films or TV series following Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons games, which will hit the big screen Friday, and Lionsgate developing a Monopoly movie.

“We feel honored to be trusted with these beloved games, and we are excited to expand our efforts with the support of Rain. We will continue to work with the designers to ensure we remain faithful stewards of their vision throughout the process of adapting their worlds to the screen,” Kaminski said in a statement.

Cobalt Knight is also represented by entertainment attorney David Tenzer.