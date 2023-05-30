Terra Potts Exits Movie Marketing Post at Warner Bros. (Exclusive)

Terra Potts has decided to exit her role as executive vp of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures after a 13-year stint at the studio.

Potts, who is one of the few African American women to ascend to a senior executive-level position at a major Hollywood studio, led global campaigns for films including Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated Elvis, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and, more recently, Evil Dead Rise. She also was in charge of DC Studio’s highly anticipated 2023 summer tentpole The Flash.

Pott was promoted to executive vp after serving as serving as senior vp of multicultural marketing and publicity. In the key role, she helped target a more diverse and broader audience. Films she worked on in that capacity included Creed, Jackie Robinson biopic 42, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Curse of La Llorona and box office sensation Crazy Rich Asians.

Her innovative strategies also contributed to two of the most successful franchises in Warner Bros.’ history, the Conjuring universe and It, which are the only horror film series to surpass the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office.

Potts’ work on Crazy Rich Asians including holding early tastemaker screenings across the country and giving Asian American influencers an exclusive advance teaser to share on their personal social feeds before the trailer was released wide. “We wanted to make sure they had ownership,” Potts told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2019 interview. “Once they blessed the film, it made it OK to play for a broader audience and not feel like we were appropriating anything. It let them feel like they were sharing their movie.”

Crazy Rich Asians, released in 2018, helped fuel an industry-wide rallying cry for greater inclusion in casting and a more diverse vision for theatrical storytelling.

Before joining Warner Bros., Potts worked with veteran awards and marketing strategist Lisa Taback at Taback’s previous firm, LT-LA. Films. Potts worked on David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which yielded 11 Oscar nominations. She also assisted Lionsgate in the launch of launch of Tyler Perry’s Madea and James Wan’s Saw.

Potts began her career at Murray Weisman & Associates after studying community advocacy and social Policy at Arizona State University’s Watts School of Public Service and Community Solutions. She is currently board chair of the top-rated K-12 independent school Campbell Hall.