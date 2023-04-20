First ‘Terrifier’ Movie Returning to Theaters (Exclusive)

Art the Clown is slashing his way back to theaters, with the first Terrifier movie set to hit 700 screens on July 19, the widest release the horror feature has ever received.

Released in 2018, Terrifier was written and directed by Damien Leone and starred David Howard Thornton as the twisted killer Art the Clown opposite Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi and Catherine Corcoran.

While it was something of a cult hit, it was more noteworthy for set the stage for Terrifier 2, which was one of the biggest horror success stories of 2022. The sequel was produced for just $250,000, and went on to gross an astounding $10 million after opening in 770 theaters Oct. 6, helping a resurgence in horror at the box office.

Dread, the speciality horror label for Los Angeles-based distribution and financing company Epic Pictures, will put the first Terrifier into theaters along with Iconic Events, which worked on the rollout for Terrifier 2. This is the widest release the first Terrifier has enjoyed.

“When Damien Leone and his team brought Terrifier to Dread Central years ago, we knew that the film was something incredibly special and astoundingly terrifying in the best way possible. Now, six years later, with millions of Terrifier fans worldwide, we are excited to once again unleash on the big screen this blood-soaked homage to old-school horror and the insanity of Art the Clown,” said Epic Pictures and DREAD CEO and owner Patrick Ewald in a statement.

Added Steve Menkin, president and co-founder, Iconic Events. “Every once in a while, a film genre spawns a generational talent who breaks the mold. Damien Leone is such a visionary director.”

Leone, who signed with WME in the wake of the success of the sequel, edited and worked on special effects make-up on Terrifier. Phil Falcone and George Steuber also produced.

Said the director in a statement: “Let’s see if you can stomach Art the Clown’s notorious ‘hack saw scene’ on the big screen! Be sure to bring your barf bags.”