Movieguide Awards: Terry Crews to Host, Chrissy Metz to Perform at 2023 Ceremony (Exclusive)

Terry Crews is set to host the 30th annual Movieguide Awards, where Chrissy Metz will give a musical performance.

The awards, which honor “the best of family-friendly movies and television programs and spiritually uplifting entertainment,” will be handed out at a Feb. 10 ceremony taking place at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood that will air on UPtv on Feb. 26.

This will mark the third time Crews has hosted the Movieguide Awards. Metz, meanwhile, will perform in celebration of the release of When I Talk To God, I Talk About You, an inspirational children’s book she wrote with Bradley Collins.

Presenters at the ceremony will include Candace Cameron Bure, Paula Abdul, Kate Flannery, Kathy Ireland, Bruce Davison, Haylie Duff, Rob Meyes, Tiffany Daniels, Feny Rokpthavana, Reagan To, Kristi Murdoch, Jonathan Roumie, Jason Cook and Michelle Morgan.

“We are thrilled to celebrate inspirational movies, streaming, and television programs in person this year,” Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr said.

Awards handed out will include the Grace Award for Most Inspiring Performances in Movies & TV, the Faith & Freedom Awards for movies and television, best family movies and television, best television for mature audiences and the Epiphany Prizes for most inspiring movie and television program.

Among this year’s nominees are Top Gun: Maverick, Andor, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Jurassic World: Dominion, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. See a full list of nominees here.

Also at the ceremony, Baehr will present highlights of Movieguide’s 2022 Report to the Entertainment Industry, which analyzes the box office performance of all movies, including from both major and independent studios, and each movie’s content across thousands of data points. This annual report aims to be “a barometer of what kinds of stories and messages deliver the best box office returns.”

The Movieguide Awards “represents the viewing preferences of millions of families across the country with a Top 100 iPhone app with one in three parents using Movieguide to determine what content they choose to see.”