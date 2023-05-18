Cannes: ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Director Terry George to Shoot Action-Thriller ‘Riverman’ in Saudi Arabia’s Neom

Oscar-winning writer/director Terry George (In the Name of the Father, Hotel Rwanda, The Shore) has set his next project, the action feature Riverman, which will shoot in Saudi Arabia’s Neom region and in the U.K.

Inspired by the war diaries and true events of the war in Afghanistan over the course of 2001-2008, the film will tell the story of a highly decorated Royal Marine who is tempted into the corrupt forces at work behind warfare and the high-stakes world of arms dealing.

The production will be led by Future Artists Entertainment under Matt Williams (Bank of Dave, Poker Face), with Camilla Storey (Bitter Harvest) of TMS Productions and producer Mark Foligno of Limelight CTL (Moon, The King’s Speech).

“Riverman is a powerful, highly dramatic war story,” said George. “I am excited to be directing this great project in Neom.”

Neom, which is being heavily touted as a major film production hub with several sound stages having recently opened, last year provided the backdrop for Rupert Wyatt’s Desert Warrior, starring Anthony Mackie and Ben Kingsley. It is believed to be the most expensive film ever shot in Saudi Arabia.

Casting has begun with principal photography set for January 2024. Neom will facilitate the production with sound stages, production support facilities, talent and crews.