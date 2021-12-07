Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series.

Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max.

Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida.

Newton’s role is unclear but it is the female lead of the feature.

Gregory Jacobs will produce the HBO Max feature with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

The first Magic Mike film grossed $167 million at the box office, with both films’ combined global gross being nearly $300 million. The franchise also spawned a lucrative stage show, Magic Mike Live, which has appeared in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, which reunited her with her Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy.

