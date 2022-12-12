Golden Globes: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Leads Film Noms

'Everything Everything All At Once,' 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Tar' and 'Elvis'

Musical/comedy features dominated the 80th Golden Globe nominations on Monday, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the overall nominations in the film categories.

Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin leads the pack with eight nominations including best motion picture, musical or comedy; best actor, musical or comedy (Colin Farrell); best supporting actor in a motion picture (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan); best supporting actress in a motion picture (Kerry Condon), best director (Martin McDonagh); best screenplay (McDonagh) and best score (Carter Burwell).

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once also earned nods for best motion picture, musical or comedy; best actress, musical or comedy (Michelle Yeoh); best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan) and best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis). Filmmaking duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) were nominated for their direction and original screenplay.

Paramount’s Babylon, the latest from Whiplash and La La Land writer-director Damien Chazelle, earned five nods, including best motion picture, musical or comedy. Diego Calva and Margot Robbie were both nominated for their lead performances, while Brad Pitt earned a nod for best supporting actor.

Those three films will face off against Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Neon’s Triangle of Sadness for best motion picture, musical or comedy.

In the drama categories, Universal’s The Fabelmans led the noms with five, including for best motion picture, best actress (Michelle Williams), best director (Steven Spielberg), best screenplay (Spielberg and Tony Kushner) and best original score (John Williams).

The other nominees for best motion picture, drama, include Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Warner Bros.’ Elvis, Focus Features’ Tár and Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Elvis and Tár also garnered nods for their lead performers, Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett, respectively. Tár‘s Todd Field was nominated for best screenplay, while Elvis helmer Baz Luhrmann was also nominated for best director. Avatar director James Cameron also earned a nomination for best director.

Notable acting nominees include drama contenders Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana De Armas (Blonde), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection). In the comedy acting categories, nominees include Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Adam Driver (White Noise), Ralph Fiennes (The Menu), Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett, Triangle of Sadness‘ Dolly de Leon and She Said‘s Carey Mulligan earned nominations for their supporting performances, as did The Good Nurse star Eddie Redmayne.

Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise was snubbed in the best actor, drama category a year after he publicly returned his three Globes, which he won for 1990’s Born on the Fourth of July, 1997’s Jerry Maguire and 2000’s Magnolia. Other notable performers excluded from the nominees include Glass Onion supporting players Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe, and Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler.

Nominees for best animated motion picture include Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix), Inu-Oh (GKIDS), Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal/Dreamworks Animation) and Turning Red (Disney/Pixar). Turning Red director and co-writer Domee Shi is the first woman of color to earn a nomination in the category, while Guillermo del Toro is the first director nominated in the animation category to have previously won a Golden Globe for directing (2017’s The Shape of Water).

The nominees for best non-English language film are Argentina’s Argentina, 1985, Belgium’s Close, Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front, India’s RRR and South Korea’s Decision to Leave. RRR is the sole film in this category that is ineligible for the Academy Award for best international feature, as India selected Last Film Show as its official Oscars submission.

RRR was also nominated for its original song, “Naatu Naatu,” which will compete against Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick), Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing). “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio also earned a nod for best original song. The Netflix animated film also earned a nod for its original score, composed by Alexandre Desplat. Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and Women Talking were also nominated in the original score category.

In TV nominations, the Golden Globes have always existed in a bubble. Though there’s often some overlap with the Emmys and a few guild awards, there’s also a long history of projects who pop at the Globes — and then nowhere else. The HFPA has long been fond of anointing newcomers — for better or worse (see Lily Collins’ surprise 2021 Emily in Paris nomination after 30 HFPA members were flown to Paris for a luxe junket.)

Among the major players emerging in this crop of nominations, there are multiple past nominees in play. The Crown, Better Call Saul and Ozark are all again recognized in drama, as are Only Murders in the Building and 2022 winner Hacks in comedy. But there is also a lot of new.

Netflix’s weeks old comedy Wednesday got a pair of nominations — for both best comedy and best actress in a comedy for Jenna Ortega. Abbott Elementary, a strong Emmy player with unstoppable heat, also led all TV projects with five total nominations: best comedy, actress Quinta Brunson and supporting players Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Post-Emmy window miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (four nominations), the second season of White Lotus (four nominations), Black Bird (three nominations) and George and Tammy (one nomination) all made the cut — and all will be in the awards conversation through the coming summer.

In terms of new serials that will likely see their Globes nominations extend to further awards contention, there is also, of course, The Bear. The FX comedy, a summer watercoolor hit, scored a best comedy nomination and one for lead Jeremy Allen White. There was also a pair of nominations for Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon and drama The Old Man.

There was even room for a new broadcast show. Longtime HFPA favorite Hilary Swank scored a surprise — or is it, really? — nomination for ABC drama Alaska Daily.

The awards ceremony is set to return live after one year off the air amid a scandal with the Globes’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As a result, HFPA underwent an overhaul, a new voting class was added, and its previous PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, parted ways with the organization.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The broadcast will air live across the nation at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and its streaming service Peacock from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.