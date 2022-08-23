‘The Batman 2’: Mattson Tomlin to Co-Write Script with Matt Reeves

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is once again heeding the call of the Bat-signal.

Tomlin is reteaming with Matt Reeves to co-write The Batman 2, the follow-up to Reeves’ well-received Robert Pattinson-starring take on the Caped Crusader that proved to be a hit with audiences.

Plot details are being kept in the cave. It is not even clear whether it would feature the Joker, Batman’s classic villain teased in a closing moments of Reeves’ movie and portrayed by Barry Keoghan. The news comes as Reeves signs a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Tomlin worked on The Batman, coming in during the development when third act issues arose, although he did not receive screenwriting credit, which Reeves shared with Peter Craig. This time around, Tomlin is coming in on the ground floor.

The Batman, released March 4, took a gritty crime drama approach to the superheroics, grossing $770.8 million worldwide in the process. Reeves’ involvement in a sequel wasn’t guaranteed and a deal took longer to nail down than normal, partially thanks to the acquisition of WarnerMedia by Discovery, which unfolded in the spring.

The writing process hasn’t begun just yet but is expected to in the coming weeks.

Tomlin is the fast-rising scribe who took the genre world and Bat-world from left field.

He had two credited movies in 2020, including the action thriller Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and he wrote and made his directorial debut in 2021 with Mother/Android, a sci-fi thriller that starred Chloe Grace Moretz. Tomlin got to know Reeves on Mother/Android, which The Batman filmmaker produced.

Tomlin worked on Batman and also made his comic book debut writing a Batman mini-series titled Batman: The Imposter, drawn by Andrea Sorrentino and released in 2021 to strong reviews. Tomlin is now working on BRZRKR, Netflix’s adaptation of the Boom! Studios book co-created by Keanu Reeves.

He is repped by CAA and Grandview.