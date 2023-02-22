×
‘The Batman’ Leads Nominations for 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards

The film landed six noms for the awards, which honor superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action movies and TV series.

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman'
Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' Jonathan Olley / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Batman leads the nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honor “the most popular, fan-obsessed genres” across film and TV, including superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action projects.

Matt Reeves’ film landed six noms, including best superhero movie. In addition, several castmembers are up for nods: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell will vie for best actor in a superhero movie; Zoë Kravitz is nominated for best actress in a superhero movie; and Dano is also up for best movie villain.

The Batman will compete with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, DC League of Super-Pets, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder for best superhero movie.

Other acting noms across the various film categories went to Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Nicolas Cage for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Stephanie Hsu and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Amber Midthunder for Prey, Keke Palmer for Nope, Brad Pitt for Bullet Train and Zoe Saldana for Avatar: The Way of Water, among others. And Joey King landed two noms in the same category, for best actress in an action movie for Bullet Train and The Princess.

On the TV side, Evil, House of the Dragon, The Boys and What We Do in the Shadows lead the nominations with four each.

Winners will be revealed via a press release March 16. Spider-Man: No Way Home was the big winner at last year’s Super Awards.

A full list of nominees follows.
 
BEST ACTION MOVIE

Bullet Train
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Woman King

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Ram Charan – RRR
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Joey King – Bullet Train
Joey King – The Princess

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
DC League of Super-Pets
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Thor: Love and Thunder

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Paul Dano – The Batman
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Robert Pattinson – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian
The Black Phone
Pearl
Smile
Speak No Evil
X

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone
Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Rory Kinnear – Men
Justin Long – Barbarian

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Jessie Buckley – Men
Aisha Dee – Sissy
Anna Diop – Nanny
Mia Goth – Pearl
Rebecca Hall – Resurrection

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nope
The Northman
Prey

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Colin Farrell – After Yang
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Karen Gillan – Dual
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Keke Palmer – Nope
Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Paul Dano – The Batman
Mia Goth – Pearl
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joey King – Bullet Train
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Mark Rylance – Bones and All

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Kung Fu
Reacher
Tulsa King
Vikings: Valhalla

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai
Alan Ritchson – Reacher
Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King
William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Olivia Liang – Kung Fu
Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence
Helen Mirren – 1923
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

The Boys
Doom Patrol
Ms. Marvel
Peacemaker
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Werewolf by Night

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

John Cena – Peacemaker
Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Erin Moriarty – The Boys
Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Chucky
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 
Evil
The Walking Dead
Wednesday
What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Mike Colter – Evil
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Katja Herbers – Evil
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Christina Ricci – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor
For All Mankind
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Diego Luna – Andor
Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Adam Scott – Severance
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Sissy Spacek – Night Sky

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight
Brad Dourif – Chucky
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Antony Starr – The Boys
Michael Emerson – Evil
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night
 
*Superhero categories also include comic book and video game-inspired series and films

