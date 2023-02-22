‘The Batman’ Leads Nominations for 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards

The Batman leads the nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honor “the most popular, fan-obsessed genres” across film and TV, including superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action projects.

Matt Reeves’ film landed six noms, including best superhero movie. In addition, several castmembers are up for nods: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell will vie for best actor in a superhero movie; Zoë Kravitz is nominated for best actress in a superhero movie; and Dano is also up for best movie villain.

The Batman will compete with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, DC League of Super-Pets, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder for best superhero movie.

Other acting noms across the various film categories went to Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Nicolas Cage for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Stephanie Hsu and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Amber Midthunder for Prey, Keke Palmer for Nope, Brad Pitt for Bullet Train and Zoe Saldana for Avatar: The Way of Water, among others. And Joey King landed two noms in the same category, for best actress in an action movie for Bullet Train and The Princess.

On the TV side, Evil, House of the Dragon, The Boys and What We Do in the Shadows lead the nominations with four each.

Winners will be revealed via a press release March 16. Spider-Man: No Way Home was the big winner at last year’s Super Awards.

A full list of nominees follows.



BEST ACTION MOVIE

Bullet Train

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Ram Charan – RRR

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Joey King – Bullet Train

Joey King – The Princess

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DC League of Super-Pets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Paul Dano – The Batman

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian

The Black Phone

Pearl

Smile

Speak No Evil

X

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone

Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Rory Kinnear – Men

Justin Long – Barbarian

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Jessie Buckley – Men

Aisha Dee – Sissy

Anna Diop – Nanny

Mia Goth – Pearl

Rebecca Hall – Resurrection

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

The Northman

Prey

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Colin Farrell – After Yang

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Karen Gillan – Dual

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Keke Palmer – Nope

Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Paul Dano – The Batman

Mia Goth – Pearl

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joey King – Bullet Train

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Kung Fu

Reacher

Tulsa King

Vikings: Valhalla

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King

William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence

Helen Mirren – 1923

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

The Boys

Doom Patrol

Ms. Marvel

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Werewolf by Night

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

John Cena – Peacemaker

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Chucky

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evil

The Walking Dead

Wednesday

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers – Evil

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Christina Ricci – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Diego Luna – Andor

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Adam Scott – Severance

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Sissy Spacek – Night Sky

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight

Brad Dourif – Chucky

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Antony Starr – The Boys

Michael Emerson – Evil

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night



*Superhero categories also include comic book and video game-inspired series and films