New ‘The Batman’ Trailer, ‘The Flash’ Sneak Peek Set for DC FanDome

DC FanDome is unveiling the range of films, TV shows, comics and games that are on the docket for this year’s online convention. DC FanDome streams online Oct. 16, and follows last year’s newsmaking first installment, which included the first trailer for The Batman and other major reveals.

This year, Warner Bros. Pictures will tease six of its DC films, including a new trailer for The Batman, as well as looks at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, The Flash and DC League of Super Pets and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Warner Bros. Television will offer looks at the new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois and Sweet Tooth. It will also pay tribute to Supergirl as it nears the conclusion of its six-season run, and will honor DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will reach 100 episodes with the upcoming season. The forthcoming drama Naomi as well as Stargirl, will also get the spotlight.

HBO Max will unveil a look at Peacemaker, the spinoff of The Suicide Squad from filmmaker James Gunn and starring John Cena. As part of the announcement, Peacemaker unveiled its first poster. HBO Max will also preview the limited series DMZ as well as look as Titans and Doom Patrol.

give peace a f#cking chance pic.twitter.com/dWFEeMA9BU — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) August 31, 2021

On the comic book front, DC publishing will bring a look at three Wonder Woman books (the DC Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons and the graphic novel Wonderful Women of the World). The publisher will also tease the future of the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series and the return of the Milestone Universe.

Warner Bros. Animation is bringing the limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, will offer a look at season three of Harley Quinn, and will share an early peek at the animated Batman: Caped Crusader. It will also preview Young Justice: Phantoms.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is showing off two films: Injustice and Catwoman: Hunted.

On the gaming front, Warner Bros. Games will tease Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios.

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and chief executive officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

The stream will be available at DCFanDome.com.