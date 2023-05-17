‘The Creator’ Trailer From ‘Rogue One’ Director Shows AI Takeover

- Share this article on Facebook
In The Creator, humanity is at war with an artificial intelligence that’s determined to destroy human life, having already dropped a nuke on Los Angeles.
In the teaser trailer below, John David Washington (Tenet) stars as Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Eternals‘ Gemma Chan) who is recruited to hunt down and kill “the Creator,” the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war and mankind itself. Joshua and his team journey across enemy lines into AI-occupied territory only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
The 20th Century Studios film is directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla) and also stars Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Allison Janney (I, Tonya).
The film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer and Zev Foreman.
The Creator lands in theaters Sept. 29.
