‘The Crown,’ ‘Nomadland’ Among Location Managers Guild Award Nominees

The awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 23.

Helena Bonham Carter The Crown
Everett

Nominees for the 8th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards were announced on Friday, with winners scheduled to be revealed during a virtual awards presentation on Oct. 23.

Nominees in feature, TV and commercial categories include Nomadland, A Quiet Place Part II, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit.

Bath Film Office, Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Hamilton Music and Film Office, Liverpool Film Office, Savannah Regional Film Commission and Screen Queensland Australia are nominated for outstanding film commission.

The complete list of nominees follows:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
     Dreamland, Paramount
     Enola Holmes, Netflix
     Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros
     Mank, Netflix
     The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
     A Quiet Place 2, Paramount
     Black Is King, Disney+
     Concrete Cowboy, Netflix
     Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures
     Tenet, Warner Bros

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
     Bridgerton, Netflix
     The Crown – Season 4, Netflix
     Fargo – Season 4, FX
     The Nevers, HBOMax
     Ratched, Netflix
     Snowfall – Season 4, FX

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
     The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4, Hulu
     Lupin, Netflix
     The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+
     Warrior Nun, Netflix
     Woke, Hulu
     Yellowstone – Season 3, Paramount Network

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES
     Halston, Netflix
     Mare of Easttown, HBO
     The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix
     The Serpent, Netflix
     The Stand, Paramount +
     The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
     It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6
     Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match
     For When It’s Time, Extra Gum
     Create the Beyond, Sony
     Play New, Nike

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
     Bath Film Office, Bridgerton
     Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Tenet
     Hamilton Music and Film Office, Umbrella Academy
     Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool
     Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad
     Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters

