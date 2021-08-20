‘The Crown,’ ‘Nomadland’ Among Location Managers Guild Award Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
Nominees for the 8th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards were announced on Friday, with winners scheduled to be revealed during a virtual awards presentation on Oct. 23.
Nominees in feature, TV and commercial categories include Nomadland, A Quiet Place Part II, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit.
Bath Film Office, Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Hamilton Music and Film Office, Liverpool Film Office, Savannah Regional Film Commission and Screen Queensland Australia are nominated for outstanding film commission.
The complete list of nominees follows:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
Dreamland, Paramount
Enola Holmes, Netflix
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros
Mank, Netflix
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Quiet Place 2, Paramount
Black Is King, Disney+
Concrete Cowboy, Netflix
Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures
Tenet, Warner Bros
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
Bridgerton, Netflix
The Crown – Season 4, Netflix
Fargo – Season 4, FX
The Nevers, HBOMax
Ratched, Netflix
Snowfall – Season 4, FX
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4, Hulu
Lupin, Netflix
The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+
Warrior Nun, Netflix
Woke, Hulu
Yellowstone – Season 3, Paramount Network
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES
Halston, Netflix
Mare of Easttown, HBO
The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix
The Serpent, Netflix
The Stand, Paramount +
The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6
Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match
For When It’s Time, Extra Gum
Create the Beyond, Sony
Play New, Nike
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Bath Film Office, Bridgerton
Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Tenet
Hamilton Music and Film Office, Umbrella Academy
Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool
Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad
Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters
