‘The Crown,’ ‘Nomadland’ Among Location Managers Guild Award Nominees

Nominees for the 8th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards were announced on Friday, with winners scheduled to be revealed during a virtual awards presentation on Oct. 23.

Nominees in feature, TV and commercial categories include Nomadland, A Quiet Place Part II, The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit.

Bath Film Office, Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Hamilton Music and Film Office, Liverpool Film Office, Savannah Regional Film Commission and Screen Queensland Australia are nominated for outstanding film commission.

The complete list of nominees follows:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

Dreamland, Paramount

Enola Holmes, Netflix

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros

Mank, Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Quiet Place 2, Paramount

Black Is King, Disney+

Concrete Cowboy, Netflix

Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures

Tenet, Warner Bros

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Bridgerton, Netflix

The Crown – Season 4, Netflix

Fargo – Season 4, FX

The Nevers, HBOMax

Ratched, Netflix

Snowfall – Season 4, FX

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 4, Hulu

Lupin, Netflix

The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+

Warrior Nun, Netflix

Woke, Hulu

Yellowstone – Season 3, Paramount Network

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES

Halston, Netflix

Mare of Easttown, HBO

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

The Serpent, Netflix

The Stand, Paramount +

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6

Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match

For When It’s Time, Extra Gum

Create the Beyond, Sony

Play New, Nike

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Bath Film Office, Bridgerton

Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Tenet

Hamilton Music and Film Office, Umbrella Academy

Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool

Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad

Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters