Tilda Swinton, George Mackay and Stephen Graham Join Neon Musical ‘The End’

The End, an upcoming musical from Neon, has found its cast. Tilda Swinton, George Mackay and Stephen Graham will star in the project from director Joshua Oppenheimer. The musical centers on the last family of humans on Earth. Neon will distribute the project in North America, with a 2022 production date expected.

Swinton, who won an Oscar for Michael Clayton (2007), has Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing coming up. Mackay broke out with Sam Mendes’ 1917 and will next be seen in Robert Harris’s Munich: The Edge of War and Nathalie Biancheri’s Wolf. Graham is coming off of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and broke out playing Al Capone in Boardwalk Empire. Oppenheimer has been nominated for two Oscars in the documentary feature category for The Look of Silence (2014) and The Act of Killing (2012).

Signe Byrge Sørensen and Oppenheimer are producing for Final Cut for Real. Wild Atlantic Pictures and Match Factory Productions Co-Producing. The Danish Film Institute and Film- und Medienstiftung NRW are supporting the financing.

Neon, the studio behind best picture winner Parasite, recently released Palme d’Or winner Titane.

Swinton is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell. Graham is repped by ICM Partners and Independent Talent Group. MacKay is repped by UTA and Gordon and Fench. Oppenheimer is repped by UTA.