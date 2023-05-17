×
Cannes: Signature Picks Up Jodie Comer Survival Thriller ‘The End We Start From’ for U.K. (Exclusive)

Benedict Cumberbatch appears in and executive produces the film, also starring Katherine Waterston and Joel Fry, and written by Alice Birch ('Normal People') based on the novel by Megan Hunter.

Jodie Comer in 'The End We Start From'
Jodie Comer in 'The End We Start From' Anika Molnar

Signature Entertainment has acquired the U.K. and Irish rights to The End We Start From, starring Jodie Comer, from Anton.

The feature is directed by BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo (The Long Song) from a script written by Alice Birch (Normal People, Dead Ringers) and based on the novel by Megan Hunter. The film is led by BAFTA and Olivier award winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), Joel Fry (Cruella), Gina McKee (Notting Hill), Nina Sosanya (Love Actually), Mark Strong (Kingsman) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Mauritanian). Cumberbatch also produces.

When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival.

The film is produced by Leah Clarke (The Mauritanian), Liza Marshall (Red Riding Trilogy), Adam Ackland (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), Amy Jackson (Aftersun) and Sophie Hunter. Executive producers are Claudia Yusef (Ali & Ava) and Eva Yates (Rye Lane) for BBC Film, Sébastien Raybaud (Greenland), Dave Caplan (Babylon), Jason Cloth (Babylon), Lizzie Francke (Aftersun) for the BFI, Rob Harper, in addition to Benedict Cumberbatch (The Mauritanian), Mark Strong (Temple) and Comer. The film was developed with support from BBC Film and financed by Anton, C2 Motion Picture Group, BBC Film, and the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding).

“We are proud to be the U.K. home for this timely and ambitious British film, adding yet another prestigious title to our ever-expanding 2023 theatrical slate,” said Signature Entertainment CEO Marc Goldberg.

