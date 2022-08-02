Ann Dowd Joins Blumhouse and Universal’s ‘The Exorcist’

Ann Dowd has joined the first film in the planned The Exorcist trilogy from Blumhouse, Universal, and Morgan Creek Productions. The Emmy winner joins a previously announced cast including Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil.

David Gordon Green is directing the movie, with Dowd having previously worked with him on the drama Our Brand Is Crisis. Scott Teems, Danny McBride and Green worked on the story with Peter Sattler and Green writing the screenplay.

William Friedkin directed the original The Exorcist, which became a sensation in 1973. The story followed a 12-year-old girl possessed by a mysterious entity and the lengths her mother and two Catholic priests went to in an attempt to save her. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture and best director, as well as an acting nomination for Burstyn.

Universal and Peacock acquired the worldwide rights to create new IP based on The Exorcist franchise in partnership with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek. The first film in the planned trilogy will be released theatrically on Oct. 13, 2023, with Universal playing the movie both in theaters and on Peacock. Universal spent $400 million on the deal.

Jason Blum will produce on behalf of Blumhouse. David Robinson and James Robinson will produce for Morgan Creek. Green, McBride and Couper Samuelson will executive produce. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

Dowd, who was recently praised for her performance in the drama Mass and will next be seen in political thriller The Independent, is represented by Principal Entertainment and Innovative Artists