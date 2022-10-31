‘The Fabulous Four’ Wedding Comedy Lands at Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has nabbed the North American rights to The Fabulous Four, a wedding comedy that stars Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sissy Spacek as the titular foursome.

The feel-good film, to go into production in early 2023 in Australia, will be directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, who co-wrote the script with Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison. Their comedy portrays three lifelong friends, played by Sarandon, Mullally and Spacek, who travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend (Midler).

Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

Richard Barton Lewis’ Southpaw Entertainment and Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight will be producing, while Ben Grant, Kylie du Fresne, Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak, Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will share executive producer credits.

Bleecker Street plans a U.S. theatrical release. The distribution deal was negotiated by Kent Sanderson, Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street, and CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group working for the filmmakers. Sierra/Affinity is representing the international sales rights.

Spacek is represented by UTA and MGMT Entertainment. Sarandon is represented by UTA. Midler is represented by CAA and Morra, Brezner, Steinberg and Tenenbaum Entertainment. Mullally is represented by UTA. Moorhouse is represented by CAA and HLA Management.