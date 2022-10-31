‘The Fabulous Four’ Wedding Comedy Lands at Bleecker Street

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Bleecker Street has nabbed the North American rights to The Fabulous Four, a wedding comedy that stars Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally and Sissy Spacek as the titular foursome.
The feel-good film, to go into production in early 2023 in Australia, will be directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse, who co-wrote the script with Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison. Their comedy portrays three lifelong friends, played by Sarandon, Mullally and Spacek, who travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend (Midler).
Related Stories
Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.
Richard Barton Lewis’ Southpaw Entertainment and Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight will be producing, while Ben Grant, Kylie du Fresne, Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak, Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will share executive producer credits.
Bleecker Street plans a U.S. theatrical release. The distribution deal was negotiated by Kent Sanderson, Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street, and CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group working for the filmmakers. Sierra/Affinity is representing the international sales rights.
Spacek is represented by UTA and MGMT Entertainment. Sarandon is represented by UTA. Midler is represented by CAA and Morra, Brezner, Steinberg and Tenenbaum Entertainment. Mullally is represented by UTA. Moorhouse is represented by CAA and HLA Management.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Heat Vision
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Breakout Stephanie Hsu Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)
-
-
Tom DeLonge
AFM: Screen Media Nabs Blink-182 Singer Tom DeLonge’s Directorial Debut ‘Monsters of California’
-
-
Red Sea Film Festival
Oliver Stone Named Jury President of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, Lineup Unveiled
-
james gray
James Gray on Casting Non-Jewish Actors as Jewish Characters in ‘Armageddon Time’: “I Reserve the Right”