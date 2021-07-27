Warner Bros Acquires SXSW Winner ‘The Fallout’ for HBO Max

The Fallout, which won both the grand jury and audience awards at this year’s SXSW, has been acquired by Warner Bros. for release via streamer HBO Max.

Actress-turned-filmmaker Megan Park made her feature directorial debut on the film that stars Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler and Niles Fitch as high schoolers brought together by their shared experience during a school shooting rampage. In her review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Sheri Linden wrote, “The filmmaker deftly underscores the way violence has ruptured her characters’ sheltered orbits, the awful disconnect at her story’s core.”

Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley also star.

Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and David Brown of Clear Horizon produced the film alongside Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine and Todd Lundbohm. Joannie Burstein and Giulia Prenna also produced. The film was financed by SSS Film Capital, Clear Media Finance and 828 Media Capital.

Park’s directing credits include music videos for RL Grime and Billie Eilish. (Eilish’s producing partner and brother, Finneas O’Connell, composed the soundtrack for The Fallout.)

“Making The Fallout was a journey I never expected to take and one that has changed me forever,” stated Park, who won SXSW’s Brightcove Illumination Award, which honors a filmmaker on the rise. “If by seeing this film, just one teen feels less alone, less afraid or somehow understood, that will make the journey worth every step.”

The Fallout will release exclusively on HBO Max where available globally and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in the remaining international markets.