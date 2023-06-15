×
‘The Flash’ Director Got a “Confidence Boost” When Tom Cruise Called to Praise His Film

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that Cruise cold-called Andy Muschietti to rave about the Ezra Miller-led movie.

Andy Muschietti and Tom Cruise
Andy Muschietti and Tom Cruise Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Flash director Andy Muschietti is sharing his reaction to Tom Cruise calling him to praise the DC film.

In March, sources exclusively told The Hollywood Reporter that Cruise saw the movie and loved it so much that he cold-called Muschietti, to rave about it. According to insiders, the Mission: Impossible actor said something to the effect that Flash is “everything you want in a movie” and “this is the kind of movie we need now.”

Months later, Muschietti was asked about the call during a recent interview with GamesRadar. When talking about if he felt pressure with so much talk around the Ezra Miller-led film, the filmmaker said, “No.”

“If anything, [we got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise and Stephen King] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything,” he added.

Producer Barbara Muschietti shared the same sentiment as Andy when the Top Gun: Maverick star called to commend the movie. “It’s a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely,” she said. “In the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film.”

She added, “It just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies.”

The Flash, which is set to hit theaters June 16, sees Miller return as the superhero, but when he uses his super speed to travel back in time to change past events to save his family, he ends up creating a world without any superheroes. Now he must find a way to save the future.

