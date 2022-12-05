‘The Flash’ Moves Release Up One Week

The Flash will speed into theaters a little earlier than expected. Warner Bros. set a new release date of June 16, 2023 for the film. It was previously slated for June 23, 2023, and the new date gives it more breathing room ahead of the release of Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which bows on June 30.

Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen/The Flash in the feature. The Flash also stars Michael Keaton, back as Batman for the first time since 1992, as well as Ben Affleck, also playing a version of Batman. It will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

Star Miller has been at the center of various controversies this year, which culminated in Miller apologizing Aug. 15, 2022 and in a statement, saying they were seeking help for mental health issues.

Miller has long been attached to the film after being cast as The Flash in 2014. He first had a cameo in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and had a lead role in Justice League (2017). Andy Muschietti is directing from a script by Christina Hodson.

In addition to The Flash news, Warners announced its film Mummies will open in limited release on Feb. 24, 2023. Juan Jesus Garcia Galocha directs with a voice cast led by Sean Bean and Hugh Bonneville. It follows three mummies who wind up in modern day London.