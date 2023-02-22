‘The Flash’ Movie to Screen at CinemaCon

The long-awaited The Flash movie will screen for the first time in April at this year’s CinemaCon, the annual convention of theater owners, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The DC movie, which has a release date of June 16, stars Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen/the Flash. Michael Keaton is back as Batman for the first time since 1992, as well as Ben Affleck, also playing a version of Batman. It will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, has been at the center of various controversies over the past year, which culminated in the actor apologizing and, in a statement, revealing they were seeking help for mental health issues.

During their DC slate presentation in January, new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran commented on Miller’s status. Said Safran, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what’s the best path forward. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery.” Safran went on to say that in conversations with the actor it seemed that “enormous progress” was being made.

At the time, Gunn called The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

Last year, Paramount chose CinemaCon as the venue for the inaugural screening of Top Gun: Maverick. That movie went on to be one of the biggest box office draws out of the pandemic, heading to a worldwide gross of nearly $1.5 billion.

CinemaCon will take place in Las Vegas from April 24 through April 27.