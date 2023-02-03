‘The Flash’ Producer Michael Disco Joins AGBO as President of Film

Michael Disco, one of the producers of the upcoming DC movie, The Flash, has been named president of film of AGBO, the entertainment company founded by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Per the company, Disco’s new role will see him overseeing the creative direction of the film department as AGBO, which bills itself as artist-led, continues to foster dynamic partnerships and innovative storytelling. He will report to the company’s chief creative officer, Angela Russo-Otstot, and will oversee the creative and business strategy for AGBO’s activities in film.

“Michael Disco has an incredible track record for creating feature films that have entertained global audiences for years,” said Russo-Otstot in a statement. “He has a keen understanding of genre and will, no doubt, aptly foster our ambitious global franchises on the AGBO slate. On the flip side, Michael’s stellar reputation and work in the independent space make him the perfect champion for the emerging visionaries we strive to support through Gozie Agbo. We are thrilled to welcome him into the AGBO family. “

Disco comes to the company with over two decades’ worth of movie-making experiences. He spent a long tenure at New Line Cines, rising to the position of executive vp of production, during which time he shepherded 34 movies that grossed $4.5 billion. He proved to be versatile among genres, earning credits on musical and ensemble comedies such as Hairspray, He’s Just Not That Into You, Game Night, Central Intelligence, and Horrible Bosses to action adventure thrillers such as San Andreas and Rampage.

Most recently he, via his independent production company, The Disco Factory, produced Flash, along with Andy and Barbara Muschietti. The movie, starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, has been called “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made” by new DC Studios co-head, James Gunn.

The movie is set to be released June 16, 2023, which, ironically, is also the date for AGBO’s next big title, Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth.

“My only personal conflict is that The Flash and Extraction 2 are both being released on June 16th,” Disco told The Hollywood Reporter. “I encourage everyone to see Flash in a theater and then go home and watch Extraction on Netflix. They are both excellent and wildly entertaining films.”