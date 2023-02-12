‘The Flash’ Trailer Speeds Into Super Bowl

The Flash trailer arrived during the Super Bowl, marking the launch of Warner Bros.’ campaign for the the superhero movie starring controversial actor Ezra Miller.

Miller stars as Barry Allen/The Flash in the film, which has been testing well with audiences and which DC Studios co-chair has called “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” But the project has lived under the shadow of Miller, who has generated a string of headlines surrounding various arrests and controversies. Miller apologized Aug. 15, 2022 and in a statement said they were seeking help for mental health issues. Later that month, he met with new Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to discuss charting a path forward for the project, which had already completed filming. In January, DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran told reporters of the possibility of the actor reprising the role in the future: “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what’s the best path forward.”

Zack Snyder cast Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, in 2014 for an appearance in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and a leading role in Justice League (2017). The road to a solo Flash film has been long one. Back in 2014, Warners announced a Flash film would open in 2018. However, multiple directors and writers came and went throughout the process, with Miller even teaming with comic book scribe Grant Morrison to take a stab at a script. Finally, It filmmaker Andy Muschietti boarded in 2019, directing from a script by Christina Hodson.

The project also stars Michael Keaton, back as Batman for the first time since 1992, as well as Ben Affleck, also playing a version of Batman. It will also introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl.