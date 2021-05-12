‘The Forever Purge’ Drops Intense, Harrowing Trailer

The Forever Purge on Wednesday dropped its first trailer for the Universal film — and it’s on-brand disturbing.

The initial look at the fifth and (alleged) final picture in the Purge franchise runs a little more than two minutes long and packs numerous, brutal punches.

Starring Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas and Tenoch Huerta, The Forever Purge revolves around a rogue group that continues to wreak murderous havoc after the 12-hour Purge period expires. Just as with the rest of the series, the newest installment has plenty of intense moments, one somewhat reminiscent of Saw, along with several unsettling costumes and masks. The film will also touch on political issues, such as class warfare and immigration, highlighted with Mexico opening its borders for a few hours to allow the newly-hunted to seek refuge.

The first four dystopian horror films grossed more than $466 million at the global box office against a combined production budget of just $36 million. Set in the near future, the storyline centers on an annual holiday known as the Purge and a 12-hour period where all crimes are allowed.

The file was originally supposed to be released last summer, but like most projects, was pushed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Forever Purge, directed by Everardo Gout with a screenplay from James DeMonaco, will be released in theaters July 2.

Watch the trailer below.