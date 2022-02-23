‘Prospect’ Filmmakers Turn to NFTs to Finance New Shared Universe (Exclusive)

Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell, the filmmakers behind the 2018 indie sci-fi movie Prospect, are embarking on a new film project that will take them not only to the far reaches of the galaxy but maybe to a new frontier of film financing.

Earl and Caldwell are going into development on The Fringe, what they hope will be a new sci-fi cinematic universe that will not only encompass a feature film but other narrative projects as well, all set within the same story universe of a lawless and unincorporated part of space populated by miners, engineers, bounty hunters, trappers and mercenaries.

To launch development, the writer-directors have put together a group of artisans they call the TAKA Artist Collective to release an NFT collection in March comprised of in-world characters known as Drifters, the working class Joes and Janes through whom the filmmakers plan to explore this world.

The goal of the NFT is to create a new model of film financing that, if successful, would put full creative control into the hands of the film’s artistic team and less hat-in-hand holding trips to financiers or distributors who could have a say in the story or ask for a piece of the action.

The funds raised would to go the development and production of the many projects, be it films, TV series, graphic novels or podcasts — giving the filmmakers a certain amount of independence. At the same time, it would help create a new kind of fandom that would be invested in, and participate in, the success of the project.

“In success, what we ultimately want to work towards is community-owned IP,” Earl tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a futuristic dream, but think Star Wars, if you could cut out the corporate machine and unite artists and fans. The legal framework for this doesn’t exist yet and is something we’re actively figuring out. We’re going to have to build from the ground up, but the possibilities web3 offers are tantalizing.”

The NFT project will be an immersive narrative experience that will introduce fans to the Fringe universe in unique ways, creating a portal into the world’s lore via the art and other integrated mediums like an in-world compendium.

While benefits are still being finalized, some include Drifter owners being able to compete to have their character in the first film and have the opportunity for their character to end up in a variety of in-universe stories; the opportunity to win super rare NFTs of the film’s lead characters and world elements as they are developed; and gain access to The Bench, the community discord server where they will hang out with the artists and filmmakers, and have access to the development process.

“After the sale, we want to incorporate the NFT holders into a formal incubator with voting capabilities.,” Earl adds. “They will participate in making creative and logistical decisions around the future of the universe. As a filmmaker, I’m incredibly excited to have this think tank as a sounding board during narrative development, whether that’s in the form of storyboards, graphic novels, short scripts, or 3D animations. This will guide the development of the first film, but also create other pathways for the universe’s evolution.”

Earl, Caldwell and the TAKA Collective are repped by Scott Glassgold at Ground Control.