Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba Face Off in First Trailer for Jay-Z-Produced ‘The Harder They Fall’

Netflix dropped the first official trailer on Tuesday for The Harder They Fall, revealing a brand new track from producer Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Slated to have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6, the western comes from director Jeymes Samuel, who previously collaborated with Jay-Z on his 2017 music short Legacy starring Susan Sarandon, Ron Perlman, Emile Hirsch and Aldis Hodge. He also directed, produced and wrote the 2013 western short They Die by Dawn featuring Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito.

With an all-star cast lead by Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz and Regina King, the story follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who upon discovering that the man who killed his parents, Rufus Buck (Elba), is being released from prison, reunites his gang to hunt his enemy down and exact his revenge. Among those kicking up dust with Nat are his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), and his right- and left-hand men Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler), while Buck counts “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) among his own notorious crew.

The two-minute trailer teases Buck’s train escape and the bloody backstory — or “professional rivalry” — that fuels Love’s revenge. It also has plenty of shots featuring Delroy Lindo’s Texas folk hero and U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, Love and Buck’s respective gangs on horseback and lots of gunslinging and tricks.

Samuel co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin, and produced the Netflix film with Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender. The movie drops on Netflix Nov. 3.