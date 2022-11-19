The Hollywood Reporter Partners With Virgin Atlantic on Roundtable Series

The Hollywood Reporter has teamed up with Virgin Atlantic on an exclusive partnership for its award-winning Roundtable series.

THR’s Roundtables are award season’s premier platform for conversations around the entertainment industry’s current season. The series brings together the most celebrated award contenders for intimate conversations regarding their respective nominations and journeys to achieve these high honors.

This first-of-its-kind partnership reinforces the airline’s commitment to creating different experiences for its customers, including Hollywood’s legacy talent and flourishing newcomers. Virgin Atlantic and THR aim to “open the dialogue to celebrate the successes and advocate for the individuality of the top actors, actresses, writers, directors and producers.”

Beth Deutschman Rabishaw and Victoria Gold, executive vps and co-publishers at The Hollywood Reporter, said in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to partner with Virgin Atlantic on our Roundtable series. Our Roundtables have celebrated industry creatives for decades through meaningful dialogue thoughtfully led by our team of world-class journalists. We’re proud to have Virgin Atlantic augment this longstanding program. With a shared vision to create exceptional content and services for our respective audiences, we can take the series to new heights.”

Added Annabelle Cordelli, Virgin Atlantic’s vp brand and marketing: “Virgin Atlantic has been proudly flying members of the entertainment industry between the US and UK for more than 38 years. We’re delighted to be partnering with a renowned publication like The Hollywood Reporter, to support vital creative industries by inspiring new talent with a range of fascinating conversations. This series shines a light on the individuality of some of Hollywood’s most impressive stars and we can’t wait for our customers to watch them and understand how we see the world differently to other airlines.”

Nekesa Mumbi Moody, THR’s editorial director, said: “THR’s Roundtables are the pre-eminent interview program on the awards circuit, and we are excited to embark on this new partnership with Virgin Atlantic to further elevate this coveted series.”

The Roundtable series will include five episodes, each focusing on a dedicated group of talent: writers, actors, actresses, producers and directors. The first episode is slated to air Tuesday and can be viewed on THR.com and YouTube.