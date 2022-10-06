‘The Idea of You’ Movie Rounds Out Its Onscreen Boy Band

The Idea of You movie has rounded out the boy band at the center of its story.

Based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, the story, according to the project’s description, centers on “Sophie (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has canceled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter. Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.”

As previously announced, the Amazon project will see Nicholas Galitzine play the lead singer of August Moon, which will now also include Jaiden Anthony (Beyoncé’s Summer Renaissance), Raymond Cham (HBO Max’s Sort Of), Vik White (So You Think You Can Dance) and Dakota Adan (East Los High).

Michael Showalter is directing from a screenplay by Jennifer Westfeldt.

Producers are Cathy Schulman via Welle Entertainment, Gabrielle Union via I’ll Have Another, Hathaway via Somewhere Pictures, Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter and Jordana Mollick. Westfeldt will executive produce with Kian Gass via I’ll Have Another.

