NY Film Festival Sets ‘The Inspection’ as Closing Night Screening

The New York Film Festival has set A24 film The Inspection as its closing night screening.

The drama, written and directed by Elegance Bratton (documentary Pier Kids, Viceland series My House) in his first narrative feature, is based on Bratton’s own experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training after a decade living on the streets. The movie will have its U.S. premiere on Oct. 14 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan.

The film stars Jeremy Pope as a young man in the military during the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” years dealing with a sadistic sargeant (Bokeem Woodbine), his desire for a sympathetic superior (Raúl Castillo) and his complicated feelings toward the mother who rejected him (Gabrielle Union)

“I’m incredibly humbled that my debut feature film will close the New York Film Festival this year,” Bratton said in a statement. “So many of my favorite filmmakers have made an impact as a part of this illustrious program. I’m overwhelmed to be a part of it. And as a New Yorker, this is a dream come true.”

NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim added, “Festival galas are often occasions to celebrate filmmakers we know and love, but for this year’s closing night, we wanted to introduce audiences to someone we think will be shaping the art form for years to come. With The Inspection, Elegance Bratton has made an autobiographical movie of rare power and confidence, a debut film for the ages.”

It was previously announced that James Gray’s Armageddon Time would screen as a special 60th anniversary event celebrating the history of the festival on Oct. 12.

As part of the NYFF’s 60th anniversary celebration, the festival is also presenting screenings of films throughout the festival in venues across all five boroughs of New York City. A complete list of films and showtimes will be announced later this month.

The festival will open with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise and have as its centerpiece screening Laura Poitras’ opioid documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the 60th New York Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 30-Oct. 16.