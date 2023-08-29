Michael Fassbender Is Under the Gun in Netflix Teaser for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

- Share this article on Facebook
Michael Fassbender is coming to terms with his deadly past in the first teaser trailer for The Killer, the new Netflix feature from filmmaker David Fincher.
Released Tuesday, the footage offers the first glimpse at the movie that hits select theaters Oct. 27 before making its Netflix debut Nov. 10. The cast includes Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.
The Killer focuses on the titular assassin (Fassbender) who gets embroiled in an international manhunt after a previous job that went wrong.
Related Stories
Fincher directs from a script by Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven), and the project counts Ceán Chaffin as a producer. The Killer adapts the graphic novel series of the same name from writer Alexis Nolent (aka Matz) and illustrator Luc Jacamon that was initially published in French by Editions Casterman.
The film premieres in competition at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3.
The Killer continues Fincher’s relationship with Netflix following his 2020 feature Mank — focusing on real-life Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz — which earned 10 Oscar nominations and two wins. Additionally, Fincher was an executive producer for the streamer’s thriller series Mindhunter, which launched the first of its two seasons in 2017.
Fassbender’s recent credits include reprising his role as Magneto in the 2019 superhero flick X-Men: Dark Phoenix, along with starring in the 2017 titles The Snowman and Alien: Covenant. The actor also leads the cast of Taika Waititi’s forthcoming soccer film Next Goal Wins, which debuts next month at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters Nov. 17 from Searchlight Pictures.
