Frances Fisher, Lara Jean Chorostecki Topline ‘The King Tide’ Thriller (Exclusive)

Christian Sparkes’ drama The King Tide, starring Frances Fisher and Lara Jean Chorostecki, has wrapped production in Newfoundland.
The indie’s ensemble cast includes Clayne Crawford, Alix West Lefler, Aden Young, Michael Greyeyes and Ryan McDonald. The King Tide is set in a small island fishing village that faces civil war after a child with special powers is discovered in its midst and some villagers believe the child has been sent for a larger purpose.
Fisher, whose credits include Titanic and Watchmen, also appears in The Sinner, which shot in Nova Scotia, also in Atlantic Canada. Chorostecki, who earlier appeared in Sparkes’ second feature, the rural crime thriller Hammer, more recently starred in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.
Sparkes shot the film based on a screenplay adapted by Albert Shin and William Woods, and from a story by Ryan Grassby and Kevin Coughlin. William Woods and Allison White are producing.
“It’s always a challenge to imbue a well-paced thriller with deeper philosophical questions, but striving for that alchemy was the most inspiring and rewarding. And we had the right team to do it — between our cast and our crew, and the small town in Newfoundland where we filmed — it was a very special experience,” Sparkes said in a statement.
Sparkes followed up his debut feature, Cast No Shadow, with Hammer, which starred Will Patton and Mark O’Brien and was also produced by White.
VVS Films will release The King Tide in Canada. The film’s executive producer credits are shared by Tom Spriggs, Rob McGillivray, Ben Stranahan, John Hansen III, Shin, Sparkes, Mark Gingras and John Laing.
