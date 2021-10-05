‘The Last Duel’ Clip Flaunts Ridley Scott’s Grandiose Epic

An extended clip for The Last Duel dropped Tuesday, showing that audiences are in for an epic tale, which only Ridley Scott could deliver with such grandiose storytelling.

The nearly five-minute look at the 20th Century Studios film shows 14th century knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his former squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) preparing for a fight to the death. The duel takes place after Carrouges’ wife (Jodie Comer) accuses Le Gris of rape.

While the two men are getting dressed and having their elaborate armor affixed to their bodies, a man stands in the middle of an arena, reading rules for the event, including that no one in the crowd is to be armed and that the duo in battle may not use weapons on which spells or curses have been cast.

With a screenplay penned by Damon, Nicole Holofcener and Ben Affleck, the film is based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. Affleck also appears in the film as Count Pierre d’Alençon.

The clip takes viewers up until the moment of impact during the pair’s joust to begin their bloody battle of revenge. Quick glimpses are also shown of other grand battles and moments that audiences have come to expect from the Gladiator filmmaker.

The Last Duel arrives in theaters Oct. 15.

