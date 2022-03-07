Spirit Awards: ‘The Lost Daughter’ Team Dedicates Win to Brave, Loving and Nurturing Mothers

The Lost Daughter won best feature at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

Marking Gyllenhaal’s third honor of the night — following best director and best screenplay — she accepted the award alongside producers Charles Dorfman, Osnat Handelsman Keren and Talia Kleinhendler. The group all thanked their production team, but also celebrated their personal relationships — from their children to their husbands to their mothers.

Keren spoke first, thanking the parents who were moved by the film and its messages. “More than anything, we really want to thank all of the parents — especially the mothers — that came to us after seeing this movie and felt that they were seen; that their experiences are on screen; that it’s OK to not always be perfect with everything,” she said.

The producer also gave a special shoutout to the team’s matriarchs, whom she described as “brave and talented and loving and nurturing” before acknowledging “we wouldn’t be here without them.”

Kleinhendler followed, also thanking the family who supported her and her fellow producers, as well as the original book’s author. “Thank you to … our beautiful children who accept our flawed motherhood every day, to our husbands who support us, and thank you so much to Elena Ferrante for putting such profound truth into the world and trusting us with that truth.”

She gave a special thanks to Gyllenhaal, who she described as their “beautiful friend” that is both “a brilliant director, a brilliant writer.”

“We were in awe of you every single day being on this journey with you,” she continued. “It’s been one of the greatest privileges of our lives.”

Presented by Javier Bardem, the best feature category also included nominees A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Novice and Zola.