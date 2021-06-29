‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Looks to Answer Debated ‘Sopranos’ Question

- Share this article on Facebook
At least one much-debated moment in The Sopranos will likely be answered in the upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark.
No, it will not be the fate of Valery the Russian in the “Pine Barrens” or whether Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) was whacked in the series finale. However, diehard fans will finally discover if Tony was lying to Christopher (Michael Imperioli) about who killed his father, Dickie Moltisanti.
The first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark dropped on Tuesday, and it seems pretty clear from the first look at the Warner Bros. flick that it will mainly about Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) and how young Tony (Michael Gandolfini) grew to become the ruthless mafia leader in the beloved HBO series. There is even a line of dialogue in the trailer noting that Dickie had to be killed.
Related Stories
For fans of the award-winning series, it will be a delight to finally see some Dickie tales told within the show actually playing out. It will also likely answer a debated question from the episode “For All Debts Public and Private,” the 40th installment of the series that premiered in September 2002.
In the episode, Tony has Christopher kill Barry Haydu, a recently retired alleged crooked cop who Tony claims killed Dickie on the behest of Jilly Ruffalo. Jilly, as Tony tells it, was in prison with Dickie and murdered Dickie’s cellmate. Dickie, in return years later, gouged out Jilly’s eye for revenge, which it appears may be happening in the film as the trailer shows an angry Dickie clearing off a table for someone to be thrown on as he gets a drill. Jilly hires Barry to then kill Dickie on his own front lawn (while he is carrying TV trays that could have just as easily been a baby crib), Tony claims.
The debate comes from the moment when Christopher is about to kill Barry inside his home, and the retired cop begs for his life saying he has no idea who Jilly is and that Christopher is being lied to. Christopher is not phased, telling the doomed man the person who told him the story wants Barry dead either way. Barry’s final moments add to the confusion, as while he is trying to get away he starts saying “I’m sorry” over and over until he is shot dead by Christopher. Some fans believe that was Barry admitting he did kill Dickie while others argue he was merely begging for his life and Christopher was played by Tony once again.
The Many Saints of Newark is due out Oct. 1.
