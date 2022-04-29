‘The Marvels’ Pushes Release to Summer 2023 as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Moves Up

- Share this article on Facebook
Walt Disney is swapping release dates for The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
The Marvels, formerly Captain Marvel 2 and the sequel to Captain Marvel that starred Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, was previously dated for Feb. 17, 2023.
The Marvels now moves to July 28, 2023, making way for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to fill the earlier slot. It’s understood Ant-Man is further along in the production process, and so the decision was made to swap launch dates with The Marvels.
Captain Marvel was an overperformer at the box office, generating over $1.1 billion worldwide. The Marvels, to be directed by Nia DaCosta, will star Larson, Jackson and Zawe Ashton.
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third installment in the franchise and will be based on the Marvel Comics superheroes of the same names.
Directed by Peyton Reed, the sequel will star Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors.
