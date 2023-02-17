Disney Pushes ‘The Marvels’ Out of Summer

Disney is making moves to its release calendar and has pushed Marvel Studios’ The Marvels out of summer and into the fall.

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, will now open Nov. 10, pushed back from its previous July 28 date. In a twinned move, the theme park-based Haunted Mansion is jumping into the July 28 spot, shifting from Aug. 11.

The Marvels is a sequel to the $1 billion grosser Captain Marvel. It is directed by Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta and also stars Teyonah Parris as the grown-up version of Captain Marvel character Monica Rambeau. The actor made her Marvel debut with WandaVision, which counted The Marvels screenwriter Megan McDonnell as among its writers. It also stars Ms. Marvel breakout Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and features a story in which every time these three heroes use their powers, they switch places. The premise was teased in the finale of Ms. Marvel, which featured a cameo by Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Larson shared a poster with the new date following the announcement.

The move comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated the company will focus on better curating brands such as Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar — and rein in costs that had ballooned during the pandemic, a time in which Disney and other companies spent freely on streaming content. Marvel will slow down and spread out its Disney+ TV output after releasing a breakneck 18 projects across TV and theatrical in 2021 and 2022.

Marvel Studios just released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is on track for a strong opening weekend after posting $17.5 million in Thursday previews. The feature is the 31st Marvel Studios theatrical release, and stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, with Peyton Reed directing. It also introduces Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang to the big screen. Marvel has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due out May 5, and on the small screen is expected to debut Loki season two and Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion this year.

Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Dany DeVito and is directed by Dear White People creator Justin Simien. The project centers on a mother and son who come across a mansion that is more than it seems. They meet eccentric characters who are key to unlocking a mystery along the way.