Brie Larson Battles Vengeful Villain in New ‘The Marvels’ Trailer

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, gets her powers entangled with those of fellow heroes Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan in the second trailer for The Marvels, which has dropped just in time to generate Comic-Con buzz.

The sequel’s first trailer had Larson joined by Iman Vellani, the breakout of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel in the role of Kamala Khan, as well as Teyonah Parris as the grown-up version of Captain Marvel character Monica Rambeau, as they join forces to save the universe.

But the official trailer gives more clues as to why the unlikely trio must join hands as The Marvels, as we learn more about the film’s archvillain, Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn. Having secured a powerful bracelet, she appears bent on revenge as Dar-Benn scrambles the light-based powers of Danvers, Rambeau and Khan.

Any time one of the superhero trio uses their powers, they swap locations with one another and chaos ensues.

“She’s targeting any planet we call home,” Danvers declares at one point in the trailer as she and her fellow Marvels face off against Dar-Ben. The Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” plays and Samuel L. Jackson hovers over the action as Nick Fury to direct the universe-saving mission.

The Marvels, directed by Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta, also stars Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh. Kevin Feige produced the Marvels Studios tentpole, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins sharing executive producer credits. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The first Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion at the box office and was helmed by filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan K. Fleck. It was set in the 1990s and tied into Avengers: Endgame. Marvel first showed off The Marvels at D23 last year.

The Marvels arrives in theaters Nov. 10 and is part of an MCU slate that includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. On the small screen, the studio is also expected to unveil Loki season two, starring Tom Hiddleston, as well as Secret Invasion, which stars Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos.

That series was set up by a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Nick Fury is seen on an alien ship.