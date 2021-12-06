‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Promises Plenty of Kung Fu

The Matrix Resurrections dropped a new trailer Monday, and fans can find comfort in knowing the fourth film in the beloved franchise will have plenty of kung fu, bullet time and iconic fight scenes.

“We can’t see it, but we’re all trapped in these weird, repeating loops,” says a voiceover at the top of the preview.

The nearly three-minute trailer gives audiences a more in-depth look at the upcoming sequel, which features the return of franchise veterans Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci. Lana Wachowski, who directed the original trilogy with her sister Lilly, also returns as the writer and director of Resurrections.

Viewers who have followed The Matrix may recognize some of the footage in the trailer because there are clips from the previous three installments interspersed over the course of the preview, which also suggests that Groff and Abdul-Mateen are somehow alternate versions of Agent Smith and Morpheus, respectively.

Shots of Reeves’ Neo and Moss’ Trinity strapped inside machines hint that the two may be, once again, trapped inside the Matrix and unaware of it, while also finding themselves drawn to each other.

One of the biggest questions the sequel will have to answer is, how are Neo and Trinity alive after their characters appeared to die at the end of the 2003 installment, The Matrix Revolutions?

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Watch the trailer below.