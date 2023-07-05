Grinch-Centric Horror Parody ‘The Mean One’ Gets VOD Release Via DeskPop Entertainment (Exclusive)

The Grinch-centric horror comedy The Mean One is heading home.

The movie, which began life as a trailer that exploded into a viral sensation, has been picked up by DeskPop Entertainment, which will release the title Oct. 3 on VOD.

Directed by Steven LaMorte, Mean One is part of a recent spate of headline-generating horror movies that offer murderous takes on beloved children’s classics. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was a recent hit.

Mean One features David Howard Thornton, known for playing Art the Clown in the Terrifier movies, as a familiar-looking green-skinned humbug in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the small town town of Newville.

The script by LaMorte, Flip Kobler and Finn Kobler focuses on Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, returning to town to seek closure. When the Mean One launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose, that of trapping and killing the monster.

Mean One’s popularity stemmed from a trailer that garnered more than 35 million views, as well as plenty of coverage ranging from from The Drew Barrymore Show to Fox News. It was released theatrically Dec. 9, 2022 in Regal Cinemas.

“We’re so excited to bring The Mean One to our amazing fans and audiences around the world with the team at Deskpop,” said LaMorte in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Their specialty in working with genre films like ours make them the perfect partner for our unique brand of Christmas chaos!”

DeskPop, which has worldwide sales rights to the title, offers a mix of library titles and low-budget genre fare.

“I am thrilled to bring one of the most talked about cinematic experiences of the year to audiences worldwide in time for both Halloween and Christmas,” state DeskPop’s vp Mat Levy. “I assure you that your heart will grow three sizes for this film before getting pierced by a delicious candy cane spear.”



