Jennifer Lopez Is an Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in First ‘The Mother’ Teaser

Jennifer Lopez has a unique parenting style in the first teaser for The Mother.

Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she gave up years before in The Mother, which also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.

The teaser begins with Lopez’s character living in a remote cabin, and builds to show off various locales the film will cover. The Mother hails from director Niki Caro, who most recently helmed Disney’s Mulan live-action remake. The film has a script from Andrea Berloff, Peter Craig and Misha Green, based on a story by Green.

The Mother is slated for a May 2023 release, with the first teaser coming as part of Tudum, the online fan event produced by Netflix to promote its upcoming slate of films and TV shows.