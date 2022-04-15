‘The Northman’ Game Tie-In Set to Release Ahead of Movie Premiere

Focus Features on Friday revealed a partnership with gaming firm Loaded to release a custom, playable role-playing game in Fortnite inspired by Robert Eggers’ action-adventure film The Northman, and intended to drive engagement around the film’s upcoming premiere.

From Friday, members of the public can access Vengeance: Inspired by The Northman — which includes over twenty hours of content — by entering the island code 6089-1011-3272 into Fortnite. Top gamers on Twitch and YouTube will be playing the game on their streams to preview the experience.

“We love how forward-thinking Focus has been as a partner,” said Loaded vp of creative, Ashley Hsieh. “For a lot of brands, the future is scary enough that they continue to do what has worked in the past. When we get an opportunity to partner with a group who is willing to really think about things from a new perspective, it allows us to approach the market from a new direction. These are the types of engagements that change the paradigm, and we’re so proud to have been able to design this experience on behalf of the great team over at Focus.”

The Northman follows a viking prince on a quest to avenge his father’s murder, and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. The film releases in theaters on April 22.

View a trailer of the game below.