Alexander Skarsgard Can’t Escape His Fate in ‘The Northman’ Trailer

A little over a week ahead of its theatrical release, Robert Eggers’ The Northman dropped a second official trailer with new footage of the film’s all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.

“Fate has no mercy,” begins the nearly two-minute trailer as Skarsgard’s Amleth looks into a hut while a village is under siege.

The action-filled epic follows a young Viking prince (Skarsgard) on his quest to avenge his father, King Aurvandil (Hawke), who was murdered by his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) in order to take over the kingdom. Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrún (Kidman), is kidnapped shortly after Bang murders his brother, and the boy is left with no choice but to flee his native land, which begins his quest for revenge.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s chief film critic David Rooney writes in his review of The Northman: “It’s been a while since we’ve had an all-out blood-and-guts battle orgy in which warriors outfitted in sackcloth and animal skins hurl themselves into the fray, wielding swords and blazing torches, shields, hatchets and daggers, while bellowing dialogue that mostly begins and ends with ‘RAAARRRGGGHHH!’ There’s a lot of that in The Northman, a brawny fever dream which makes the freaky artisanal horror that put director Robert Eggers on the map — The Witch and The Lighthouse — look like Disney movies.”

“I cannot escape my fate,” Amleth says in the final bit of dialogue in the trailer of the Focus Features’ epic.

The Northman hits theaters April 22.

Watch the trailer below.